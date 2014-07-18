Decapitated list tracks for Blood Mantra

Decapitated have revealed the tracklist for upcoming sixth album Blood Mantra.
The follow-up to 2011’s Carnival Is Forever will be released on September 26 via Nuclear Blast – and guitarist Vogg KIeltyka says it’s a blend of “extreme and groove.”
He continues: “This time we feel we have something totally crushing and huge. It’s the most heavy and mature album we’ve done. I can’t wait to start playing live because the riffs are so deep and powerful.”
Tracklist
Exiled In Flesh
The Blasphemous Psalm To The Dummy God Creation
Veins
Blood Mantra
Nest
Instinct
Blindness
Red Sun
Moth Defect (bonus track)