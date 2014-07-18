Decapitated list tracks for Blood Mantra

Decapitated have revealed the tracklist for upcoming sixth album Blood Mantra.

The follow-up to 2011’s Carnival Is Forever will be released on September 26 via Nuclear Blast – and guitarist Vogg KIeltyka says it’s a blend of “extreme and groove.”

He continues: “This time we feel we have something totally crushing and huge. It’s the most heavy and mature album we’ve done. I can’t wait to start playing live because the riffs are so deep and powerful.”

Tracklist