Deathcore screamer's cover of Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles wins karaoke

If you ever find yourself spending too many hours of your day glued to your screen, doom scrolling through the cesspit of depressing news and tiresome 'hot takes', then don't worry, we've got you covered. After all, finding golden nuggets of glorious metal madness is our forte, and the world could certainly do with a bit of comic relief right now, even if it's just for a moment.

So what's in store today, you ask? Is there another cat singing some kind of metal anthem? Or is it a delightfully strange metal mash up? Today friends, it's neither, it's simply a metalhead being outrageously awesome, which is the best kind of content there is.

Over on TikTok, one user has posted a video, capturing said metaller partaking in a karaoke night. You might assume our metal-loving friend would pick a song suited to his tastes, but no, his choice of tune is one of the more karaoke-friendly ballads of our time – Vanessa Carlton's 2002 debut single A Thousand Miles (that song that Terry Crews gets down to in the 2004 film White Chicks).

As his audience freaks out in amazement/horror while muttering a galore of profanities, our metalhead hero, sporting a Suicide Silence t-shirt, screams along to the early 2000s pop hit. Seriously, his vocal skill knows no bounds. The caption for the video states "this guy is a beast", which we have to fully agree with.

The metalhead in question goes by the name Tom The Hateful, and he has dubbed his take of the song A Thousand Miles Of Deathcore. Turns out he's also a gifted musician who fronts a grindcore/death metal band called Dross. And this TikTok treat has managed to accrue over 35K likes and a whopping 278.6K views.

Watch it below: