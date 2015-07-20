Death Angel unveil A Thrashumentary clip

Metal Hammer is exclusively premiering a clip from Death Angel’s upcoming ‘thrashumentary’.

The documentary charts the past and present of the Bay Area thrashers and includes exclusive live performances as well as never-before-seen interviews with the band and their mates in Testament, Lamb Of God and Anthrax.

It also comes with the band’s first ever authorised live album The Bay Calls For Blood – Live In San Francisco.

Frontman Mark Osegueda says A Thrashumentary “is the complete history of Death Angel from beginning to end… current not end! We are the now the end won’t be anytime soon! It’s something we’re very proud of. It’s the ups and the downs and the history of what we have been through but what carries us through all of this is you guys the fans and I think it’s an amazing story put together very well on Nuclear Blast, we love it.”

Check out an exclusive sneak peek below.

Death Angel A Thrashumentary and The Bay Calls For Blood – Live In San Francisco is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Order your copy here.