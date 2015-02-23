Death Angel's Will breaks foot

Death Angel have been forced to cancel a charity gig after drummer Will Carroll broke his foot at home.

The San Francisco metal veterans were lined up to play at the Metal Against Cancer event in Marietta, Georgia on February 28. But they’ve pulled out after the sticksman broke a bone in his right foot while taking out rubbish.

Carroll says in a statement: “Doctors say I can’t drum for three to four weeks. I was looking forward to this show for many reasons, but the biggest one is the fact that I lost my mother to cancer 11 years ago. It was important to me and Death Angel to be a part of this great cause.

“This will also be the first show I have ever cancelled in the 27 years I’ve been playing live, so this is hitting me on multiple levels.”

The band tried to to find a replacement for Carroll, no one was able to step in at short notice. Carroll continues: “We decided there wasn’t enough time to teach someone the set and make it presentable. The last thing we want to do is put on an unequal performance. People deserve better than that.

“We, and especially me, apologise to everyone who bought a ticket and to our fans who were expecting to see us – and also to the organisers, other bands and everyone involved.”

The event at the 120 Tavern will still go ahead featuring Halcyon Way, Uberstout, Rigorism, Bishop Lake and Killing Grace. Halcyon Way mainman Jon Bodan, who’s organising the night, says: “We looked at postponing the event entirely, but the logistical nightmares that entailed made it impossible to do. We’re going to see if we can work something out to bring Death Angel back for another instalment of the event.”

Last year the band cancelled a European tour, blaming the decision on the way the band was being handled on the business side.