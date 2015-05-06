Death Angel set studio date

Death Angel are due to start work on a new album in October, according to guitarist Ted Aguilar.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Dream Calls For Blood is expected in April 2016 via Nuclear Blast.

Aguilar tells Groovey: “In my personal opinion, I don’t think we’re gonna try to top The Dream Calls For Blood. You can’t recreate that moment in time.

“This next album we’re writing, we’ve got some songs. We’re four songs in – no lyrics yet. It’s always gonna be heavy. The foundation of Death Angel is still there, but it’s kind of hard to describe what direction we’re going in until it’s recorded, mixed and mastered.

“The way Death Angel writes, we write a song, but it’s always evolving — up until the point of recording. Even when it comes down to the mixing.”

Last year, Death Angel cancelled a European tour over business concerns and in February, they were forced to pull out of a charity show after drummer Will Carroll broke his foot.

The band plan to write the rest of the album while on tour this year, with dates in Europe lined up for July and August.