Deap Vally announce new album and share its first single, Magic Medicine

LA rock duo Deap Vally, aka Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards, have announced the arrival of their third studio album, Marriage, scheduled for release on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl.

Alongside the news, the band have shared the album's first single, Magic Medicine, with an accompanying video. Magic Medicine harbours pulsing, fuzz-soaked riffs, trudging, mammoth percussion and effortlessly stylish vocals.

"Magic Medicine is a song five years in the making, born in Allen Salmon’s Nashville studio, and raised in Josiah Mazzaschi’s Cave Studio back in LA," explains Troy and Edwards in a statement.

“Initially a song about being high on what-have-you (body chemistry, lab chemistry, nature’s chemistry) the lyrics have taken on a new meaning in the era of coronavirus, a moment when more than ever we need a miracle cure to make it safe to have fun and feel free again.”

The forthcoming record, Marriage, will mark Deap Vally's first full-length release since 2016's Femejism. Meanwhile, the outfit have released two new EPs in 2021, Digital Dream and American Cockroach, and a collaborative album in 2020 with The Flaming Lips, titled Deap Lips.

Speaking of Marriage, the duo explain, “Being in a band is like being in a marriage: sometimes it’s magical, sometimes it’s unbearably challenging. To reinvigorate that marriage we’ve made album three a genre-bending experiment with new collaborators and instrumentation that push the limits of what has previously defined us."

Although Deap Vally are a duo, Troy and Edwards have collaborated with artists including Peaches and KT Tunstall on the new album.

They continue, "Marriage is our musical Rumspringa, if you will. We’re breaking free of the rigid creative constraints within which we previously existed (two members, two instruments, two voices).

"Writing with the calibre of musicians that we did on this record – like jennylee, KT Tunstall, Peaches, and Jennie Vee – was an unforgettable experience, and we’re so happy to have the result of our creative rebirth eternalised in Marriage.

Pre-order Marriage now. In the meantime, listen to the new single Magic Medicine below:

Marriage tracklist

1. Perfuction

2. Billions

3. Magic Medicine

4. I Like Crime (ft Jennie Vee)

5. Phoenix

6. Give Me A Sign

7. Better Run

8. I’m The Master

9. High Horse (ft KT Tunstall, Peaches)

10. Where Do We Go

11. Tsunami

12. Look Away (ft jennylee)