Deadlock drummer dead at 35

Former Deadlock drummer Tobias Graf has died at the age of 35, the band have confirmed.

He co-founded the German melodic death outfit in 1997 and remained a member until April, when he announced his departure due to a change of “life and priorities.”

Deadlock’s label Lifeforce Records say: “Long-time dear friend Tobias has passed away. We can hardly express the sadness in our hearts. We wish his family all possible strength in these dark hours. Farwell Tobi – may you have a safe journey.”

Graf was replaced by Werner Riedl, and the move left guitarist Sebastian Reichl as the only original remaining member. The band released a double compilation album, The Re-Arrival, last month. Their last studio outing was 2012’s The Arsonist.