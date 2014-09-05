Trending

Deadlock drummer dead at 35

Tobias Graf passes away months after leaving band

Former Deadlock drummer Tobias Graf has died at the age of 35, the band have confirmed.

He co-founded the German melodic death outfit in 1997 and remained a member until April, when he announced his departure due to a change of “life and priorities.”

Deadlock’s label Lifeforce Records say: “Long-time dear friend Tobias has passed away. We can hardly express the sadness in our hearts. We wish his family all possible strength in these dark hours. Farwell Tobi – may you have a safe journey.”

Graf was replaced by Werner Riedl, and the move left guitarist Sebastian Reichl as the only original remaining member. The band released a double compilation album, The Re-Arrival, last month. Their last studio outing was 2012’s The Arsonist.

