Dead Daisies make Faces with fans

Supergroup The Dead Daisies have premiered their video for Face I Love via TeamRock, featuring contributions from 5000 of their fans.

Supporters downloaded the band’s Face I Love app and used it to upload pictures of themselves or any face that meant a lot to them.

The result appears in the promo for their four-track August EP, which also includes a cover of Beatles classic Helter Skelter.

The Dead Daises were formed in 2012 by Jon Stevens (INXS, Noiseworks) and David Lowy (Mink / Red Phoenix) and the lineup includes Guns n’Roses men Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed plus Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy / Whitesnake) and latest addition Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol).

Frontman Stevens recently said: “Face I Love is dedicated to all music fans around the world, especially The Dead Daisies fans, because, without you, we don’t get to do what we do. It’s like having a massive extended family seeing your smiling faces at our shows and for us that makes it all worthwhile.”