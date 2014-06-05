Dead Daisies need your face for app

Supergroup The Dead Daisies are to launch an innovative app that will see fans' faces appear on the cover art of the band's upcoming EP.

The Face I Love app allows fans take and submit a picture of the face of someone they love, with the images later being used as part of a photo mosaic in the shape of the band’s daisy skull logo. The resulting image will be used on all promotional material and cover art for the song of the same name.

Singer Jon Stevens – formerly of INXS – says: “Face I Love is dedicated to all music fans around the world, especially The Dead Daisies fans, because, without you, we don’t get to do what we do. It’s like having a massive extended family seeing your smiling faces at our shows and for us that makes it all worthwhile.”

Bass player Marco Mendoza – of Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake – adds: “Face I Love was written for our fans and all the faces we see out in the audience when we play. I believe it was one of the first songs that we all collaborated on in the studio for the first time.”

The Dead Daisies line-up also includes guitarist David Lowy of Red Phoenix, lead guitarist Richard Fortus of Guns N’ Roses, keyboard player Dizzy Reed, also of GN’R, and drummer Brian Tichy of Whitesnake. They released their self-titled debut album last year.

The app will be launched via the band’s Facebook page on Monday, June 23.