Mike Patton recovering from skateboard crash

Dead Cross returned to action last night after being forced to cancel a show because frontman Mike Patton had suffered an accident.

The band have revealed that the Faith No More vocalist lost control of his skateboard on the way to the show at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, and that he was well on the way to recovery.

They’d previously agreed to play an unscheduled set as guests of The Melvins in LA last night, but instead went back to the El Rey to deliver the show they’d had to drop.

Dead Cross said: “Patton is getting stitched up and is raring to go! He thought he could skateboard to the show last night, but he wiped out on the way. We appreciate the kind words and well wishes for Mike.”

They added: “Dead Cross will not be playing the Echoplex tonight, August 22, with our friends The Melvins. Dead Cross will be playing the El Rey Theater tonight to make up for the show last night.”

The band – which also features former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo – called off their Monday performance after the opening act had played, with guitarist Mike Crain telling the crowd: “Mike was in an accident. It’s not grave, but he’s unable to be here tonight.”

They released their self-titled debut album on August 4 via Patton’s Ipepac Recordings label.

