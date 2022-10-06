Dead & Company announce The Final Tour

Dead & Company, the band formed in 2015 by former Grateful Dead men Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, have announced details of The Final Tour. The run of 27 US shows will kick off at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 19, 2023, and climax with a pair of shows at Oracle Park in San Francisco in mid-July. Full dates below.

The line-up for The Final Tour will see Hart, Kreutzmann and Weir joined by regular cohorts John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge (Allman Brothers) and Jeff Chimenti (Fare Thee Well and RatDog). At each show the band will perform two sets of Grateful Dead songs. Tickets go on sale from the Dead & Company website (opens in new tab) at 10am local time on October 10, and fans can pre-register for seats now.

(Image credit: Thomas Falcone)

Dead & Company: The Final Tour

May 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 20: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

May 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

May 26: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 28: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

May 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 01: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jun 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 05: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jun 07: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 09: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 10: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 13: Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 15: Philadelphia, Citizen's Bank Park, PA

Jun 17: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 18: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 21: New York Citi Field, NY

Jun 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Boston Fenway Park, NY

Jun 27: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 01: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 02: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 03: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 07: George The Gorge, WA

Jul 08: George The Gorge, WA

Jul 14: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 15: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA