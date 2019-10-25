De Staat win International Rock Video Of The Year award

Dutch alternative rock band De Staat have won the International Rock Video Of The Year award at this year's UK Music Video Awards.

The prize comes for the video for Kitty Kitty, the first single to be taken from the band's fifth studio album Bubble Gum. Both were released in January. The clip beat out competition from Rammstein's controversial Deutschland and Gary Clarke Jr.'s stinging This Land.

“That song is very much based on when Trump arrived,” said De Staat frontman Torre Florim when the video was released. “It’s a collection of words and sentences which came into my head during that campaign – it’s about the creation of different groups in society and how they’re completely in their own bubble."

The video was directed by Woutar Stoter, who told Directors Notes, "When I heard the track for the first time, the looping bass line, made me think of a repeated zooming in camera.

"Torre Florim told me that the lyrics were based on speeches and interviews of Trump, so the idea of zooming in, like hypnosis or manipulation made even more sense. Although we didn’t want the video to be clearly about politics, rather be something cool and layered, people will get it anyway."

De Staat are currently on a European club tour, which includes four UK shows in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Belfast and London. Full dates below, tickets are on sale now.

Oct 26: Bucharest Control Club, Romania

Oct 27: Sofia Sofa Live Club, Bulgaria

Oct 29: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Oct 30: Brno Club Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 31: Prague Futurum Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany

Nov 08: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Non 09: Birmingham The Castle & Falcon, UK

Nov 11: Edinburgh The Mash House, UK

Nov 12: Belfast Voodoo, UK

Nov 13: Dublin Academy Green Room, Ireland

Nov 15: London The Garage, UK

Dev 11: Toulouse La Rex, France

Dec 12: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 13: Barcelona La Nau, Spain

Dec 14: St Etienne Le Fil, France