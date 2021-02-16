Davy O'List to reissue second solo album Second Thoughts

Former The Nice and Roxy Music guitarist Davy O'List is to reissue his second solo album, Second Thoughts, on April 1. Originally released in 2015, the album saw O'List working with The Tangent's Andy Tillison.

"Second Thoughts was produced in France and UK with Andy Tillison, who was voted one of the top prog rock keyboard player in Prog Magazine," says O'List. "The tracks fuse into a modern symphony. On the album I am trying to promote myself as a singer and a modern prog composer."

O'List originally joined The Nice when they were P.P. Arnold's backing band and featured on their 1967 debut album The Thoughts Of Emerlist Davjack. he also briefly substituted for Syd Barrett in Pink Floyd and for Mick Abrahams in Jethro Tull.

He also featured in US psychedelic band The Misunderstood, UK glam rockers Jet and joined Roxy Music in 1971 and some tracks featuring O'List appear on the 2018 Super Deluxe Edition of Roxy's debut album. He also featured on Bryan Ferry's second solo album Another Time, Another Place in 1974.

O'List released his debut solo album, Flight Of The Eagle, in 1997.

Second Thoughts will be available from The Merch Desk.