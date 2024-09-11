“It's not going to happen. There's only three people left and we're not talking.” David Gilmour says that anyone holding out hope for a Pink Floyd reunion should “dream on”

David Gilmour has emphatically shut down any suggestion that Pink Floyd might follow in the footsteps of Oasis and reunite to tour once more.

In a new interview with ITV News, conducted to promote his new solo album, Luck And Strange, Gilmour says that anyone hoping to see the prog rock legends sharing a stage again should “dream on”.

The 78-year-old musician made the comment after being asked by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar, “What do you say to this perpetual yearning for Pink Floyd to get back together?”



“I mean, it's not going to happen,” he continued. “There's only three people left and we're not talking and unlikely to. [Laughs] So it's not going to happen.”

Nannar also asked Gilmour for his thoughts on why rock bands no longer dominate the UK singles chart as they did back in Pink Floyd's '70s heyday.



“Well, that was part of what was a golden age,” he responds. ”There were a lot of record companies who had ideologies that involved them investing money in the futures of young, talented people and that doesn't seem to be here right now in the same sort of way unfortunately.”

Asked for his opinion on why record companies aren't looking for the next Pink Floyd, Gilmour replied, ”Greed, maybe? Short-term thinking I suppose is what I would say.”



Watch the interview below:

'Oasis should do what's right for them': David Gilmour on a Pink Floyd reunion | ITV News - YouTube Watch On

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gilmour was asked to explain why he and his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters are no longer on speaking terms.

“Well, it’s something I’ll talk about one day, but I’m not going to talk about that right now,” Gilmour replied. “It’s boring. It’s over. As I said before, he left our pop group when I was in my 30s, and I’m a pretty old chap now, and the relevance of it is not there. I don’t really know his work since. So I don’t have anything to say on the topic.”

Gilmour has also announced two special rehearsal performances in Brighton offering fans an exclusive preview of his forthcoming live shows.