David Duchovny brings Americana band to Europe

X Files star David Duchovny has announced a small run of European dates with his band.

He’ll kick off the tour at London’s Union Chapel on May 6 before stopping in Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France and Austria to promote last year’s Americana debut album Hell Or Highwater.

On the album’s release last year, Duchovny said he was nervous about the prospect of performing live. He told USA Today: “I’m learning what it’s like to sing with a live band, how close to be to the mic, learning about singing, period.

“It’s a journey of discovery for me. I hope that I get to discover certain things before the audience does, so it’s not too painful.”

For tickets, visit Bands In Town.

The X Files returned for a run of six episodes in the US this month on Fox. The episodes will be aired in the UK via Channel 5, starting next month.

DAVID DUCHOVNY EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

May 06: London Union Chapel, UK

May 08: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 09: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands

May 12: Paris La Cigale, France

May 19: Vienna Chaya Fuera, Austria