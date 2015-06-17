Coverdale guests with Delta Deep

David Coverdale appears on the latest track released by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen’s blues band, Delta Deep.

The Whitesnake frontman recorded guest vocalist for Private Number, which appears on the outfit’s self-titled album.

The Def Lep man lines up beside vocalist Debbi Blackwell-Cook, drummer Forrest Robinson and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo.

Collen says: “Blues was created out of something completely different from what we hear today. I grew up listening to rock music – but then I found out it was all based on blues. Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Ritchie Blackmore, Jimi Hendrix, all of those guys, they got it from the blues.”

Delta Deep is released on June 22 via Mailboat Records, also featuring guest appearances by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, and Collen’s ManRaze colleagues Paul Cook and Simon Laffy.

Whitesnake launched The Purple Album last month while Leppard are preparing to release their self-titled 11th record later this year. The bands tour the British isles together in December:

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena, UK

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena, UK

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena, UK