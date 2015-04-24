Def Lep’s Collen lines up blues release

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen’s blues project Delta Deep will release their self-titled debut on June 23, it’s been announced.

He’s joined in the lineup by vocalist Debbi Blackwell-Cook, bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Forrest Robinson.

Collen’s Def Leppard bandmate Joe Elliott and Whitesnake’s David Coverdale guest on the record, along with Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook, Man Raze’s Simon Laffy, and CJ Vanston who has worked with Toto and Joe Cocker.

The group say they’re a “pure blend of true blues and powerful soul music revisited” and add: “The band has managed to create a harmonic symphony of tasty musical treats for the most diehard of blues fans and then some.

“This group is sure to go down in the delta and in history as they celebrate their bluesy rock n’ soul music heroes and embody the spirit that made those artists an invaluable part of American music history.”

In addition, Delta Deep have issued a snippet of album track Bang The Lid.

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.