David Byrne and Devo, Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs and more to appear on Noise For Now Vol. 2, a comp to benefit abortion access and reproductive rights

David Byrne and Devo, Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs and Starcrawler vocalist Arrow De Wilde are among the artists who've contributed exclusive songs to a new compilation record benefitting abortion access and reproductive rights.



Noise For Now Vol. 2 will be released on June 21, to tie in around the second anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, removing federal protections for abortion, and giving states the right to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion. The limited edition album will have a one-time pressing on vinyl and will also be available digitally. 90% of proceeds will go to Keep Our Clinics.



“We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the US,” says Noise For Now Executive Director Amelia Bauer. “We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action.”

The tracklisting for the compilation is:

1. Julia Jacklin - Dead From the Waist Down

2. Courtney Barnett - Boxing Day Blues

3. Becca Mancari - It's Too Late

4. The War On Drugs - Victim

5. MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde - High School

6. AJ Haynes (of Seratones) - Everything Is Change

7. Claud - Spare Tire

8. Faye Webster - Thinking About You

9. Sofia Isella - Hot Gum

10. David Byrne and Devo - Empire

11. Big Freedia - Hotlatta



The album is available now for pre-order here.



The album is the follow-up to Noise For Now Vol. 1, a vinyl-only limited edition album, released in November last year, featuring tracks from Sleater-Kinney, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, and more. The songs on that record originally featured on Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for 24 hours only on October 7, 2022.