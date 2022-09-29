David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more

By Liz Scarlett
( Classic Rock )
published

A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will contain unreleased tracks, home demos and live recordings

David Bowie Hunky Dory deluxe box set
(Image credit: David Bowie)

David Bowie's Hunky Dory is set to be released as a deluxe reissue, titled A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory.

The long-awaited box set will include unreleased tracks, home demos, live recordings and more.

A blue-ray version of the collection will arrive on 25 November 2022 via Parlophone, while the vinyl edition is scheduled for release on 10 February 2023.

To mark the announcement, Parlophone have released Bowie’s previously unreleased version of Kooks, which was recorded on the BBC’s Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris radio show (listen below).

Across four CDs, A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will celebrate the 12 months running up to the release of Hunky Dory in 1971.

CD 1 will contain Bowie's early demos recorded in hotel rooms, as well as unreleased tracks such as King Of The City, Right On Mother, How Lucky You Are (Miss Peculiar) and Tired Of My Life. CD 2 and 3 will showcase his appearances on BBC Radio, such as his performance on John Peel In Concert. The final disc offers alternate mixes, singles and other versions of various tracks.

Additionally, the box set will contain An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory, a disc that will serve as a reimagining of the album, comprised of previously-unreleased takes in replacement of each original track.

On top of the CDs, the collection also comes with a 100-page hardback book, featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos, as well as a 60-page replica composite of Bowie’s notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes and set lists. 

Lastly, the boxset will see sleeve notes written by Bowie expert Tris Penna, along with contributions from Hunky Dory co-producer Ken Scott, lifelong Bowie friends Geoff MacCormack and George Underwood, Dana Gillespie and guitarist Mark Pritchett, among others.

A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  