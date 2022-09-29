David Bowie's Hunky Dory to be released as a deluxe reissue featuring unreleased tracks, demos and more

David Bowie's Hunky Dory is set to be released as a deluxe reissue, titled A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory.

The long-awaited box set will include unreleased tracks, home demos, live recordings and more.

A blue-ray version of the collection will arrive on 25 November 2022 via Parlophone, while the vinyl edition is scheduled for release on 10 February 2023.

To mark the announcement, Parlophone have released Bowie’s previously unreleased version of Kooks, which was recorded on the BBC’s Sounds of the 70s with Bob Harris radio show (listen below).

Across four CDs, A Divine Symmetry: The Journey to Hunky Dory will celebrate the 12 months running up to the release of Hunky Dory in 1971.

CD 1 will contain Bowie's early demos recorded in hotel rooms, as well as unreleased tracks such as King Of The City, Right On Mother, How Lucky You Are (Miss Peculiar) and Tired Of My Life. CD 2 and 3 will showcase his appearances on BBC Radio, such as his performance on John Peel In Concert. The final disc offers alternate mixes, singles and other versions of various tracks.

Additionally, the box set will contain An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory, a disc that will serve as a reimagining of the album, comprised of previously-unreleased takes in replacement of each original track.

On top of the CDs, the collection also comes with a 100-page hardback book, featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos, as well as a 60-page replica composite of Bowie’s notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes and set lists.

Lastly, the boxset will see sleeve notes written by Bowie expert Tris Penna, along with contributions from Hunky Dory co-producer Ken Scott, lifelong Bowie friends Geoff MacCormack and George Underwood, Dana Gillespie and guitarist Mark Pritchett, among others.