David Bowie pop-up stores to open in London and New York

Two David Bowie pop-up stores are to open later this month, in London and New York.

The London store will be at 14 Heddon Street, where the iconic cover of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars was shot, while the New York venue will be found at 150 Wooster Street in SoHo, four blocks from Bowie's former apartment on Lafayette Street. Both will open on October 25 and remain so for three months.

The pop-ups are part of a year-long celebration of the late star entitled Bowie 75, which has been organised by the David Bowie Estate to mark what would have been his 75th birthday.

The stores will be selling limited edition Bowie merchandise and collectibles, while fans will also be able to enjoy rare and unseen video footage, limited edition records, and fine art photography. They'll also be equipped with immersive and HD video screening rooms with 360 Reality Audio.

“We want our spaces to be engaging and exciting, bringing new concepts and brands which complement the destination and give people new reasons to come to London’s West End," says Laura Thursfield, Customer Partnership Manager at The Crown Estate, owners of Hedden Street. "This pop up is not only an opportunity to build on Heddon Street’s history, as the location of the album cover shoot for The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders from Mars, but a really interactive, creative approach to retail.”

For more information, and to be kept abreast of special events at the stores, visit bowie75.com.