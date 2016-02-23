Bowie Blackstar series to premiere online

An Instagram video series based on David Bowie’s final album Blackstar, and approved by the icon, himself will be launched this week.

Bowie died in January following an 18-month battle with cancer, two days after Blackstar was released. But he’d already commissioned InstaMiniSeries to produce 16 episodes, entitled Unbound: A Blackstar InstaMiniSeries. A trailer can be viewed below.

The creators say: “Stopping short of an artistic collaboration, Bowie instead opened the doors to Carolynn Cecilia and Nikki Borges, and provided them advance, unmediated access to the music and images from Blackstar, allowing them to create their own visual interpretations of the songs, with no limits or preconditions on his part.”

They add that their work is “propelled by a focus on visual interpretation as opposed to a literal, linear narrative.”

Borges says: “David Bowie has always been about reinvention over repetition. We are grateful to have the opportunity to participate, and honoured to be entrusted with interpreting his art.”

The series will be launched on February 25 at 8pm EST (February 26, 1am GMT).