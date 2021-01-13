Has Dave Mustaine just revealed the title of Megadeth’s new album?

2020 may have been a write off for a lot of bands, but at least there’s a killer slate of albums lined up for release in 2021. With everyone from Rammstein and Ozzy to Ghost and Avenged Sevenfold reportedly hard at work on new material, it’s looking like a banner year for metal.

One band who spent a chunk of 2020 holed up in the studio are Megadeth. Dave Mustaine has recently been tooting his own Mega-horn, saying the new material he and his minions have been working on for their 16th album is up there with 1990’s stone-cold classic Rust In Peace.

Now El Comandante Mustaine has let slip one of the titles under consideration for the new album.

Speaking to a fan via Zoom as part of the recent Rock’N’Roll Fantasy Camp, Mustaine revealed that the album may be called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead.

“The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead,” he said. “We may change that, because there's some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything.”

Mustaine also played a brief, if barely audible snippet of a new Megadeth song.

Whether the new is actually finished or not isn’t clear – Mustaine said in November that he’d been given a “delivery date” for it, but didn’t specify when.

Whatever it’s called or when it’s out, we’re here. In your own time, Dave…