Grohl talks up UK Sonic Highways

Dave Grohl has warmed to the idea of making a sequel to eighth Foo Fighters album Sonic Highways – and of doing it in the UK.

Last year’s release contained eight songs recorded in different US cities, each with an accompanying documentary that looked into the location’s musical heritage.

The mainman said in November that he wouldn’t consider working the same way again, and drummer Taylor Hawkins later discussed his interest in a British version.

Now Grohl tells the NME: “There is going to be another_ Sonic Highways_ season. The great thing about the idea is that it can be anywhere because every city has some sort of musical history.

“Of all places in the world, the UK just seems like it would be shooting fish in a barrel –there’s just so fucking much here.”

He adds: “By the time we were finished with Sonic Highways I was just fucking exhausted. But it’s kind of a magical luxury that I’m able to go around, interview people and learn about the history of all these awesome places. So I wouldn’t just give it up, that’s for sure.”

And now he’s more motivated again, he can’t see any limits to the Foos’ future. He says: “We don’t have to do anything. Nobody ever tells us what to do or when to do it. I think it’s one of the reasons we’ve been active for so long – nobody’s ever been able to tell us to stop.”

The Foos headline this year’s Glastonbury festival on June 26 as part of a UK and European tour:

Jun 10: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 12: Heden Ullevi, Sweden

Jun 14: Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 16: St Gallen AFG Arena, Switzerland

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun 26: Glastonbury, UK