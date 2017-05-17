Dave Grohl debuts new track The Sky Is A Neighbourhood

Dave Grohl has unveiled a brand new song titled The Sky Is A Neighbourhood.

He, along with fellow Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins and longtime collaborator Rami Jaffee, performed the track during Monday evening’s Acoustic 4 A Cure benefit concert at San Francisco’s The Fillmore.

Before playing the song, Grohl tells the crowd: “I figured on the way up here, I thought, ‘Let’s play a new song, man.’

“I’ve never played this song in front of anybody. It’s called The Sky Is A Neighbourhood.”

Watch the video below.

The benefit concert to raise funds for pediatric cancer research at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, was devised by Metallica’s James Hetfield and former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar.

Other artists to play at the show included Pat Benatar, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood and Steve Vai.

In February, Foo Fighters confirmed they would headline this year’s Glastonbury festival on June 24, by playing a secret show at the Cheese And Grain venue in the Somerset town of Frome, UK.

They’ve also just announced shows in Seoul, Bangkok and Singapore which will take place in August.

