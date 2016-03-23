Dave Grohl comes to aid of Cornwall teenagers Black Leaves Of Envy

Dave Grohl has asked Cornwall Council to reconsider noise restrictions placed on a local garage band.

Teenage four-piece Black Leaves Of Envy were last week ordered to keep the noise levels down to between 30 and 40 decibels – barely louder than a bird – when practising.

The band is made up of 17-year-olds Cerys Plenty and Adam Jones and 15-year-olds Dylan Plenty and Lewis Cunningham, and they play in the garage at Cerys and Dylan’s home.

Their father Andrew Plenty said he had asked the Foo Fighters mainman and former Nirvana drummer to intervene, as he has previously spoken of the importance of young musicians being allowed to express themselves.

Now Grohl has penned a heartfelt letter to Cornwall Council, which he’s posted on the Foos’ Facebook page and which has been shared by Black Leaves Of Envy.

Grohl says: “Like many musicians, I started in a garage in my neighbourhood. Together with friends, my adolescent years were made better by playing music with others. Music is not only a healthy pastime, it’s a wonderful, creative outlet for kids, and fosters a sense of community necessary to the emotional and social development of any child.

“For musicians that lack the resources to rehearse in professional facilities, a garage or basement is the only place they have to develop their talent and passion. I believe it is crucial that children have a place to explore their creativity and establish a sense of self through song.

“The preservation of such is paramount to the future of art and music. Without them, where would we be?”

Grohl continues: “For the sake of your local band Black Leaves Of Envy, and for the generations of young musicians that they may eventually inspire, I ask that you reconsider the restrictions put upon the volume of their private rehearsal space.

“I believe in doing so, you will be sending a message that Cornwall is not only a home to music and the arts, but a place that encourages children to follow their dreams in a world where anything is possible.”

Black Leaves Of Envy say they are honoured that Grohl has taken such a step.

They say: “A huge thanks goes out Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters for the amazing support about our campaign. This is a giant step forward for the campaign and we are so honoured for his help.”

In comments made in response to the Foo Fighters’ Facebook post, some fans are suggesting the Foos could play in Cornwall with Black Leaves Of Envy in support. In 2014, fans launched a crowdfunding project to get the Foos to play in Cornwall. And despite raising more than £300,000, the band couldn’t fit the show into their 2015 schedule.