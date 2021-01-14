Dave Grohl celebrates his birthday by sharing another new Foo Fighters song

Dave Grohl turns 52 today (January 14): happy birthday Mr Grohl!

In a deviation from standard practise, however, the birthday ‘boy’ has decided to hand us a gift, in the form of Waiting On A War, single number three previewing the Foo Fighters’ forthcoming tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight.

Following on from the funky Shame Shame and the recently released white-knuckle rocker No Son Of Mine, both of which are set to feature on the group’s follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold, the ballad is inspired by Grohl’s memories of growing up in 1980s amid the ever-present threat of nuclear war.

“As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington DC, I was always afraid of war,” he explains. ’I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.

Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago.



I wrote Waiting on a War that day.



Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do.



This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Medicine at Midnight will be released on February 5, via Roswell/Columbia.

In more FF news, the band are set to release their own bespoke sake. The drink, HANSHO (Midnight), has been produced in collaboration with Tatenokawa. Because why not, eh?



乾杯 (かんぱい