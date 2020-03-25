Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl is set to launch short story series

Dave Grohl recently reported that the new Foo Fighters studio album was in the can, and with all touring off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the vocalist and guitarist has found himself at something of a loose end.

But while looking for something to do, Dave’s come up with a new project – something that’s going to keep our spirits up in these trying times: He’s launching a series called Dave’s True Stories.

He explains: “My name is Dave. Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories. I’m currently looking for work, so I thought I’d pass the time by writing true short stories that will make people smile. I’m also a total fucking spaz who can’t sit around doing nothing.

“My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father a wicked speechwriter, so I decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school… that, and cranking death metal 24/7 from my bedroom stereo. So have mercy. Not going for a Nobel prize in literature here.

“I look forward to sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life with you. Stay tuned! Wash your fucking hands.”

Grohl will post the short stories on his new Instagram account, and with a career stretching back decades which has seen him not only tour the world but also hook up with rock royalty, we can’t wait to hear what he’s got to say. There’s bound to be some fantastic tales ahead.