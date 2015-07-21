Dave Foster closes in on Kickstarter target

Dave Foster is closing in on his target to record his latest solo album Dreamless.

The Steve Rothery Band, Panic Room and Mr So & So guitarist’s last release was 2010’s Gravity – and he’s looking for funding via Kickstarter to issue the follow-up.

Foster says: “Like most musicians, I never stop writing music and over the years some would stick with me as ideas for my second solo album. Those ideas are now developing into something truly wonderful and I’m really proud of what I’ve composed for Dreamless.

“There will be a mix of vocal and instrumental tracks as was the case with Gravity. My very good mate Al Unsworth will be producing and engineering and there will an array of incredible musicians who will be joining me.”

He’s offering a range of incentives to backers, including signed copies, t-shirts, guitar lessons and posters.

Foster joined Panic Room earlier this year, replacing temporary guitarist Adam O’Sullivan. They’re putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2014’s Incarnate, which is due for release later this year.