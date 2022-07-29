Darryl Way teams up with Steve Hogarth on The Rock Artist’s Progress

Former Curved Air violinist Darryl Way will release The Rock Artist’s Progress, a unique project that consists of a concept album and novel, on September 23.

The album and novel are intrinsically linked and sold as a bundle, and the project is described as, “A playful and intimate account of one young man's experiences of London's vibrant music scene, in the late 60s.”

The novel was written by Charles Shorwell and follows the story of Daniel Luckham, a young classical pianist studying at the Royal College of Music in 1968. Seduced by the rock music scene and vibrant counterculture in London, he leaves college to pursue a career in rock, but some bad decisions lead him down a dark and dangerous alley. The novel includes musical illustrations created by Way that can be clicked on and listened to while reading.

While the connection between the album and the novel is being kept under wraps for now, Way has revealed that there will be a guest vocal performance from Steve Hogarth of Marillion on the track Morpheus.

The Rock Artist’s Progress is out September 23 on Spirit Of Unicorn Music, Cherry Red Records, iTunes and Amazon and is available for pre-order from August 5.