Darkness drummer Davies already out

The Darkness have parted ways with drummer Emily Dolan Davies – just weeks after she played her first show with them.

She replaced Ed Graham in time to appear on the band’s fourth album Last Of Our Kind, set for release in June, and joined them on stage for the first time in March.

Justin Hawkins and co say in a statement: “Emily is leaving for new projects, and so we part ways with fond farewells.

“Emily played a huge part in the recording of our new album and makes a final appearance in the video for our single Open Fire, which is coming to a screen near you soon. Good luck Emily!”

Frontman Hawkins said earlier this year: “She’s a hard hitter. She’s got the chops and the attitude that you need to be The Darkness’s drummer. She also makes us feel like dirty old men.”

Davies has previously worked with Bryan Ferry and Tricky.