The Darkness split with Ed Graham

The Darkness have split with drummer Ed Graham while working on their fourth album, they’ve confirmed.

The co-founder took part in the original lineup reunion in 2011, alongside vocalist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins and bassist Frankie Poullain. He appeared on third record Hot Cakes the following year.

Now the band report: “We’re currently feverishly beavering away on the as-yet-untitled fourth The Darkness album, which we’re all tremendously excited about.

“Sadly, we’re no longer working with Ed. For various reasons, we have all decided to move on. We love Ed and we wish him happiness. We’ll introduce you to our new drummer very soon.”

The band have updated their Facebook page with an image reading “Ed Graham, thank you.” No further details have been released.