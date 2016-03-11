Dark Funeral to release Shadows album in June

Dark Funeral will release their album Where Shadows Forever Reign on June 3.

It will be the black metal outfit’s first full-length since 2010’s Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus. They last released single Nail Them To The Cross on vinyl in early 2015 after adding new singer Heljarmadr and bassist Natt to their lineup.

Guitarist Lord Ahriman says: “This is by far our most professional, technical, dynamic and epic album thus far. And compared to previous albums, each new song offers a unique spirit and identity that is more profound than ever.

“And whether you like extreme black metal or not, I’m sure every fan of metal will find songs on this album that they can enjoy to its fullest.”

Dark Funeral will kick off a run of European shows and festival appearances in May to support their upcoming album.

Dark Funeral shows 2016

May 06: Borlange Liljan, Sweden

May 07: London Incineration Festival, UK

Jun 03: Orebro Metallsvenskan, Sweden

Jun 05: Nymegen Fortarock 2016, Netherlands

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 29: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault 2016, Czech Republic