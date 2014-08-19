Danko Jones stream live album

Danko Jones have released their debut live album exclusively through Spotify.

Live At Grona Lund was recorded in Stockholm, Sweden in May this year and the Toronto rockers say they wanted to “capture the energy” of their live set after years on the road.

In a statement, the group say: “With close to 20 years of touring experience and a reputation as one of the best live bands in the world, it would have been wrong not to at least try and capture the energy of a Danko Jones live show on tape.

“The relationship with Sweden has always been a special one and has resulted in countless shows, two gold singles and top 10 album chart positions, so for this show to be a pick for a live album seems only natural.”

The band recently revealed they will reunite with producer Eric Ratz for their seventh studio album next year.

Ratz was behind the group’s 1999 EP My Love Is Bold and frontman Jones is happy to have him back on board for the follow-up to 2012’s Rock And Roll Is Black And Blue.

He says: “It’s been a great reunion, something we all wanted to do again. It’s been most fortuitous to record some of the best songs we’ve written with him at the helm.”

The band are planning Canadian festival dates for later this year and they’ll also take to the sea on Motorhead’s Motorboat for a festival cruise along with bands including Motorhead, Megadeth, Anthrax and Testament on September 22-26.

To listen to Live At Grona Lund, visit Spotify.

Live At Grona Lund tracklist