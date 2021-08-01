Danko Jones launch Start The Show single, announce two livestreams

Danko Jones have announced they'll be streaming two live shows to celebrate the launch of their next studio album, Power Trio, later this month.

The livestreams will be broadcast on Saturday, August 28. The first, aimed at European audiences, will kick off at 8pm CET, while the set timed for North American audiences will start at at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific. Both shows will be streamed live from Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario, and be followed by a Q&A. Tickets are on sale now.

The band have also released a new single, Start The Show. It's the third release from Power Trio, following earlier singles Saturday and I Want Out.

In a statement, the band say of Start The Show, "Ironically the last song on Power Trio, it is essentially Danko Jones' answer to Cheap Trick's Hello There - i.e., a song tailor-made to be the first song played at a Danko Jones show. It’s a reaffirmation of everything he was put on this earth to do.

"But in the wake of this pandemic-plagued year, the song also makes for a surprisingly poignant album closer, because it’s a reminder of all the shows that Danko didn’t get to play this past year, and a reminder of how much we’ve all missed that goosebump-inducing feeling of being in a packed club when the house lights go down, the music playing over the PA cuts out, and your favourite power trio emerges from the darkness to kick into their opening tune.

"And yet despite this bittersweet subtext, Start the Show is brimming with the promise that we will experience that feeling once again - and, after the black cloud of COVID clears, Danko Jones will be there ready to give it to you."

Power Trio is released on August 27 and can be pre-ordered now.