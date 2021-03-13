Danko Jones announces Power Trio album, launches riotous single I Want Out

Feisty Canadian rockers Danko Jones have announced the release of their 10th album. Power Trio will be released on the Mate In Germany label on August 27, except in North America, where it'll be put out by Sonic Unyon.

The band have also released I Want Out, a typically boisterous chunk of tearaway rock'n'roll with a message seemingly borne of the frustration we've all experienced over the last 12 months. The video is below.

In a statement about the upcoming album, the band say, "Power Trio sees Danko Jones delivering each engine-revving riff, soul-shaking stomp, and shout-it-loud hook with a sniper’s precision. It's such a simple, self-evident title, but one loaded with significance, as it speaks to the special triangular alchemy Danko shares with his trusty bass-slinging accomplice JC and drummer Rich Knox.

"It also stakes out the band’s place on a storied lineage of three-piece titans Jimi Hendrix Experience, ZZ Top, Rush, Motorhead, Venom, Dinosaur Jr., and the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, to name a few."



The continue, "When you choose to start a power trio, you’re not simply forming a band, you’re entering a blood pact – a tacit acknowledgement that all three members need to carry their equal share of the weight lest the whole enterprise collapse.

"There’s nowhere to hide in a power trio – no second guitarist to cover your mistakes, no keyboard player to smooth things over, no horn section to distract the crowd. If you fuck up, the whole band fucks up. Everybody needs to be on their A-game at all times."

Tonight at 7pm GMT/8pm CET, Danko Jones will be performing for European fans in a celebration of the band's 25th anniversary. The show will be streamed live from Bridgeworks in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and tickets are on sale now. The stream will be available for ticket holders to watch for 48 hours after the event.

"To celebrate our silver jubilee, we are holding our first ever livestreams and we may even be premiering some new material," say the band. "This has been the longest break in the history of our band so without a doubt, these livestreams will be like letting wild animals out of cages. Are you ready? We’re goddamn ready."

The live show for European fans comes the day after a similar performance timed to suit the band's North American audience.

Power Trio tracklist

01. I Want Out

02. Good Lookin'

03. Saturday

04. Ship of Lies

05. Raise Some Hell

06. Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit

07. Get To You

08. Dangerous Kiss

09. Let's Rock Together

11. Start The Show