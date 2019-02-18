Dan Briggs re-works Thumpermonkey's Deckchair For Your Ghost

Between The Buried & Me bassist Dan Briggs has reworked Thumpemonkey's Deckchair For Your Ghost. The track is taken from the British prog rockers Make Me Young, Etc album which was released last year, and made the Prog Writer's Albums of 2018.

"This song spoke to me because it has a naturally haunting nature, but I also really loved the dynamic shift that happens in the latter third of the track," Briggs tells Prog. "It made me think of starting the track with the explosion and then really going on a surreal dreamlike kind of psychedelic journey to even further be a mirror image of the original version of the track."

"It was great to have the opportunity to pop backstage at a recent BTBAM London show to thank Dan first hand for his version of our track," adds Thumpermonkey guitarist/vocalist Michael Woodman. "I thought that the original was weird enough, so it's fascinating to see how somebody can react to a piece, and then totally reimagine it from the ground up so that it scores even higher on the wonkiness scale."

You can listen to or download for free Briggs' new take on the song here.

Thumpermonkey will support The Pineapple Thief at Manchester's Ritz O2 on Friday 2 March. Tickets are available here.