The best Abbath memes on the internet

If you know anything about extreme metal you will know Immortal and their former mastermind Abbath. His signature corpsepainted look has become the stuff of legend in our world and his face has become synonymous with Scandinavian black metal. But because the internet at large are a funny bunch, they’ve transformed Abbath (real name Olve Eikemo) into a meme sensation by editing his promo pics or Photoshopping him into very non-metal situations. We come across Abbath memes on an almost daily basis, and these are the ones we think rank highest.

What other 10⁄ 10 Abbath memes are there? Let us know!

We took Abbath for a day trip round London