Damian Wilson to release new EP on his birthday

Damian Wilson is to release a new EP, Thank You (The The Holdsworth Sessions) through Blacklake records on October 11, the singer's 50th birthday.

The five-track EP, produced by Andrew Holdsworth, is Damian’s return to a more classical approach, recording with just piano and string orchestra, like Damian and Andrew did with Just The Way It Goes over 20 years ago.

"The recording process had perhaps more in common with a classical session than a traditional pop one," Holdsworth tells Prog. "The timing and dynamics of these tracks are very expressive; there were no click tracks and no editing. I believe this EP contains some of the most magical music Damian and I have ever made together."

Although the EP opens with the words 'Thank you for giving this man a home', shortly after the song was recorded, Damian's home, the boat this song is about, sunk on the way to Cropredy festival where he would perform with Adam Wakeman.

The full tracklisting is:

Thank You

Let Me Down Slowly

Until I'm With You

God Be My Judge

Can You Hear Me

Wilson will be undertaking a tour of Europe and the UK to celebrate throughout October, featuring a different special guest every night.

FRA Paris La Péniche Antipode (acoustic with guests) - Oct 6

BEL Gent The Crossover (full band show) - 10

NED Breda Mezz (full band show) - 11

GER Mörlenbach Live Music Hall (full band show) - 13

UK Leicester The Musician (acoustic with guests) - 15

UK Bury St. Edmunds The Hunter Club (acoustic with guests) - 16

UK London St Pancras Old Church (acoustic with guests) - 17