Crucified Barbara have a rock ’n’ roll sale

Crucified Barbara have released a video for I Sell My Kids For Rock ’N’ Roll – the third single from album In The Red.

The group’s fourth studio outing was recorded in Gothenburg with producer Chips Kiesby and engineer Henryk Lip.

Crucified Barbara say in a statement: “We would like to thank the narrowness and prejudice that grows and thrives all the way up to the elite of the music business for the inspiration for this song.”

Earlier this year, they released To Kill A Man, a track which speaks out about violence against women – which they called a “heavy song in every sense.”

They start their European In The Red tour this week in Norway, a trek that will see them play four UK shows next month.

Oct 09: Manchester O2 Academy 3

Oct 10: Glasgow Audio

Oct 11: York Fibbers

Oct 12: London The Dome