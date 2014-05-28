Crucified Barbara hit back at physical abuse

First released as a digital single in April, To Kill A Man strikes back at men who are violent towards women.

“We, and many of us, feel a huge impotence and rage when we hear and read about men who systematically abuse and rape women”, say the band in a statement. “This type of crime is something that happens every day, everywhere. From anger, we create music. Heavy influences and harsh riffs became the song To Kill a Man, a really heavy song in every sense.”

The track is also available on a complilation album released by the Swedish feminist party Feministiskt Initiativ.

Formed in Stockholm in 1998, Crucified Barbara comprise frontwoman Mia Coldheart, guitarist Klara Force, drummer Nicki Wicked and bassist Ida Evileye. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoUBd6aTJMg)

Crucified Barbara play the UK in October.

October 9, Manchester Academy 3

October 10, Glasgow Audio

October 11, York Fibbers

October 12, London The Dome