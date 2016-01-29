Crowbar plot February studio return

Crowbar have confirmed they will be back in the studio on February 17 to begin recording their forthcoming release.

The New Orleans sludge metal veterans have already begun writing tracks for the follow-up to 2014’s Symmetry In Black.

Frontman Kirk Windstein previously told the Thunder Underground podcast: “We’ve got four songs written that are really killer. In January, we really need to buckle down and make sure we finish up the other half of the record.”

In July of last year, he spoke about the band’s creative process. He said: “We make our own music and for us, it’s just about slow and steady wins the race – the hare and the tortoise mentality.

“Keep doing what you’re doing, keep doing it at a high level, be great to your fans, treat them with respect, kick ass very night and you’ll be able to continue forward.”

Crowbar are scheduled to play a short run of dates in Germany and France in May and will also appear at London’s Desertfest.