Crossfaith stream Xeno EP

Crossfaith have released a five-track digital EP to tie in with their European tour.

The run of dates start next month with support from The Qemists, The One Hundred and Counting Days. And all three bands appear on the EP, along with previously unreleased Crossfaith track Dance With The Enemy and their recent collaboration with Skindred’s Benji Webbe. Hear it below.

Crossfaith frontman Kenta Koie says: “The Xeno world tour is about to kick off in Europe and the UK and we’re bringing some sick bands with us, so we thought we’d give you all some tunes.

“Our boys The Qemists are one of our favourite bands to listen to, and we’ve all been big fans of The One Hundred since we first heard them. And Counting Days are the best heavy band around right now, so this tour EP is going to blow your mind.”

The Japanese outfit released latest album Xeno last year.

Crossfaith Xeno Tour EP

Crossfaith - Wildfire (feat. Benji Webbe from Skindred) Crossfaith - Dance With The Enemy (previously unreleased) The Qemists - No More The One Hundred - Unleashed Counting Days - Die Alone

Crossfaith European 2016

Feb 25: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Feb 27: Vitry Le Francois L’Orange Bleue, France

Mar 01: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Mar 03: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

Mar 04: Munich Strom Linienclub, Germany

Mar 07: Zurich Dynamo Werk 21, Switzerland

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 11: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 12: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 13: Annecy Le Brise Glace, France

Mar 14: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 16: Southend Chinnerys, UK

Mar 17: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Mar 18: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Mar 19: Cardiff Y Plas, UK

Mar 20: Plymouth The Hub, UK

Mar 22: Leeds Key Club, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 23: Reading Sub 89, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 24: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 26: Manchester Academy 2, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 28: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 29: Sheffield Corporation, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 30: Norwich Waterfront, UK (with The Qemists)

Mar 31: London Electric Brixton, UK (with The Qemists)