Cropredy warn fans without tickets: don't come

The 35th annual Fairport’s Cropredy Convention has completely sold out – and organisers have warned fans without tickets not to try to attend.

The three-day festival runs on the weekend of August 7-9 starring Marillion, Steve Hackett, the Australian Pink Floyd Show and many others.

Festival director Gareth Williams says: “We’re delighted so many people are coming to Cropredy, and we want to thank everyone for their continued support. However, capacity of our site is limited by the premises license, as well as considerations of safety and comfort for our festival-goers – so once we reach 20,000, that’s it.

“We really hate to disappoint people. But if anyone without a ticket is thinking of coming along in the hope of buying one at the gate, I’m afraid they will be wasting their journey.”

He’s also warned about the possibility of touts selling forged tickets and fake entry wristbands, saying: “If anyone offers you a ticket or wristband, don’t be fooled – report them immediately to our security staff at the festival entrances.”

For the full schedule of events and lineup details, visit the official Fairport Convention website.