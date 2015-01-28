Cropredy confirm more bands

Fairport Convention have announced more bands who’ll appear at the 2015 edition of their Cropredy Convention.
It’s headlined by Emmylou Harris, Rodney Cowell and Level 42, with Fairport themselves opening and closing the festival. Other big names include Fish, The Proclaimers and Toyah, with a special guest act to be announced in due course.
This year’s weekender takes place on August 13-15, with tickets on sale from February 1 via the band website.
Thursday, August 13
Fairport Convention (semi-acoustic)
Trad Arrr
Dreadzone
Katzenjammer
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell
Friday, August 14
BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner (to be announced)
Ahab
Judith Owen
Skinny Lister
Skerryvore
Fish
The Proclaimers
Level 42
Saturday, August 15
Richard Digance
Kevin Dempsey and Rosie Carson
The Newgrass Cutters
Band Of Friends
Toyah Willcox
Special Guests TBA
Iain Matthews and Edbert Derix
Fairport Convention