Cropredy confirm more bands

Fairport Convention have announced more bands who’ll appear at the 2015 edition of their Cropredy Convention.

It’s headlined by Emmylou Harris, Rodney Cowell and Level 42, with Fairport themselves opening and closing the festival. Other big names include Fish, The Proclaimers and Toyah, with a special guest act to be announced in due course.

This year’s weekender takes place on August 13-15, with tickets on sale from February 1 via the band website.

Thursday, August 13

Fairport Convention (semi-acoustic)

Trad Arrr

Dreadzone

Katzenjammer

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell

Friday, August 14

BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner (to be announced)

Ahab

Judith Owen

Skinny Lister

Skerryvore

Fish

The Proclaimers

Level 42

Saturday, August 15

Richard Digance

Kevin Dempsey and Rosie Carson

The Newgrass Cutters

Band Of Friends

Toyah Willcox

Special Guests TBA

Iain Matthews and Edbert Derix

Fairport Convention