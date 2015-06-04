Cropredy 2015 lineup completed

Fairport Convention have confirmed the complete lineup for this year’s edition of their Cropredy Convention festival.

The 2015 edition takes place at Cropredy, Oxfordshire, on the weekend of August 14-16 and stars Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Level 42, Ian Matthews and Egbert Derix.

Fairport Convention will open proceedings with a semi-acoustic set and end the event with a full-power performance featuring guest appearances.

The BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner of the year, yet to be announced, will perform as usual on the Saturday, while festival regular Richard Digance plays on the Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £120 for the full weekend, £110 for Friday and Saturday and £75 for Saturday only. Charges increase after July 31.

August 13

Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell

Katzenjammer

Dreadzone

Trad Arr

Fairport Convention semi-acoustic set

August 14

Level 42

The Proclaimers

Fish

Skerryvore

Skinny Lister

Judith Owen

Ahab

BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner (tab)

August 15

Fairport Convention and guests

Iain Matthews and Egbert Derix

Paul Carrack

Toyah Willcox

Band Of Friends

The Newgrass Cutters

Kevin Dempsey and Rosie Carson

Richard Digance