Cropredy 2015 lineup completed

Fairport Convention have confirmed the complete lineup for this year’s edition of their Cropredy Convention festival.
The 2015 edition takes place at Cropredy, Oxfordshire, on the weekend of August 14-16 and stars Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell, Level 42, Ian Matthews and Egbert Derix.
Fairport Convention will open proceedings with a semi-acoustic set and end the event with a full-power performance featuring guest appearances.
The BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner of the year, yet to be announced, will perform as usual on the Saturday, while festival regular Richard Digance plays on the Sunday.
Tickets are on sale now, priced at £120 for the full weekend, £110 for Friday and Saturday and £75 for Saturday only. Charges increase after July 31.
August 13
Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell
Katzenjammer
Dreadzone
Trad Arr
Fairport Convention semi-acoustic set
August 14
Level 42
The Proclaimers
Fish
Skerryvore
Skinny Lister
Judith Owen
Ahab
BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner (tab)
August 15
Fairport Convention and guests
Iain Matthews and Egbert Derix
Paul Carrack
Toyah Willcox
Band Of Friends
The Newgrass Cutters
Kevin Dempsey and Rosie Carson
Richard Digance