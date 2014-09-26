Crobot stop my tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we'll no only be chatting to the Crobot guys in first hour, but we'll be calling up Monster Magnet's Dave Wyndorf to find out why he’s chosen to rework the Last Patrol album.

We’ve also got the exclusive first play of Devilment’s new track and we’ll be spinning killer tunes from Kobra And The Lotus, Monster Truck, Machine Head, Accept, Iron Maiden and Stone Temple Pilots.

We’ll also be talking about Korn and the news that they’ll be touring their debut album across the US including the controversial song Daddy. Bring it here, guys!

But anyway, it got us thinking… which debut album would you like to see toured and why?

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the NEW TIME OF 8PM. Be there!

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.