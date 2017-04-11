Crobot split with brothers Jake and Paul Figueroa

Crobot have announced that brothers Jake and Paul Figueroa are no longer part of the band.

The remaining duo of vocalist Brandon Yeagley and guitarist Bishop say that “creative differences” are to blame for the bassist and drummer’s exit – and add that the move is “heartbreaking for everyone involved.”

They say in a statement: “We regret to inform you all that Jake and Paul Figueroa will no longer be continuing as members of Crobot.

“We’ve had an amazing journey as a band together for the last few years but creative differences have driven us apart.

“There is no denying the unmistakable presence on and off the stage of the rhythm powerhouse that is the Figueroa brothers and whatever comes next for them will certainly be something to look forward to.”

Yeagley and Bishop say they are continuing to write new music, with Scorpion Child’s Alec Padron filling in on bass and former The Sword drummer Kevin Fender also joining them in the lineup.

The pair add: “Although moves like this are very tough and heartbreaking for everyone involved, we wish nothing but the best to the brothers and thank them for their dedication throughout the last four years.”

Crobot released their second album Welcome To Fat City in September last year. They have several live dates planned over the coming months.

Apr 29: Jacksonville Metropolitan Park, FL

May 05: Concord Rock City Campgrounds, NC

Jun 02: Kansas City Kansas Speedway, KS

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Toyota Park, IL

Jul 22: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Crobot's top 10 robots