Creeper stream EP ahead of release

Creeper have made their The Callous Heart EP available to stream in full ahead of its official launch.

It’s released on September 18 (Friday) and can be heard on the band’s official website.

Frontman Will Gould and co signed a deal with Roadrunner Records for the EP and have issued videos for The Honeymoon Suite and Lie Awake.

The singer recently told Metal Hammer that guitarist Ian Miles helped him with his anxiety struggles when the band were starting out, saying: “Me and Ian have been through some really sticky situations in our lives, and we’ve grown to be really comfortable in terms of our own sensibilities.

“I’d been suffering a lot while on the road, with anxiety playing onstage, and some of those threads are on the record as well. Ian appreciated it because he was there with me dealing with it.”

Creeper have a number of live dates scheduled across the UK including a support slot with Frank Carter. They’ll also appear on the London’s Vans Warped Tour on October 18.

The Callous Heart tracklist

Black Cloud The Honeymoon Suite Allegies Lie Awake Henley’s Ghost

Oct 17: Brighton Patterns

Oct 20: Birmingham Rainbow

Oct 21: Sheffield The Leadmill

Oct 22: Newcastle The Cluny

Oct 23: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 24: Manchester Star & Garter

Oct 26: Manchester Star & Garter

Oct 27: Norwich The Owl Sanctuary

Oct 28: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Back

