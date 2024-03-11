"It sounds like worse Ghost." Watch Creeper send up some of the more outraged comments that greeted them winning Metal Hammer's album of the year in 2023

Last year, melodramatic Southampton Goth-punks Creeper capped off an incredible 2023 by winning Metal Hammer's Critics Poll, with their outstanding third full-length LP Sanguivore getting voted the magazine's album of the year. Despite Creeper running away with the big W, even with some tough competition from the likes of Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica, Sleep Token, Code Orange and more, it seems not entirely everybody was delighted with the result.

In a new video posted to their official Youtube channel, Creeper - via their 'familiar'/official mascot Darcia - read out the less impressed comments from some of the more vocal metalheads who had found out about the band's victory and felt compelled to share their dismay. "It sounds like worse Ghost", "In this case, advertising pays off" and the very expressive "Holy shit this list is HORRIBLE" are amongst our personal favourites, but you can see Darcia dissect them all below.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, Creeper frontman Will Gould explained how Sanguivore was another step in the band's ongoing mission to craft exciting, escapist worlds for their fans, and offer some safe spaces where outcasts can express themselves freely.

"If we’re good at anything, it’s creating a space where people feel really comfortable to be themselves, because we didn’t have that when I was younger," he said. "I want all of this to lead to somewhere where people can come to, a kingdom people can enter.”This month, Creeper kick off the next leg of their Sanguivore world tour in the UK, where they'll be hitting up some of the most intimate venues they've played in years."

Creeper kick off the latest leg of their Sanguivore world tour later this month as they embark upon a 12-date trek across some of the country's more intimate venues. See the full list of tour dates below.

March 15: Margate Dreamland

March 16: Brighton Chalk

March 17: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

March 18: Norwich Epic

March 20: Newcastle Boiler Shop

March 21: Leeds Project House

March 22: Lincoln The Drill

March 23: Sheffield The Leadmill

March 25: Edinburgh La Belle Angele

March 26: Dublin Whelan’s

March 27: Belfast The Limelight

March 28 : Liverpool Furnace