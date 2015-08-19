Creeper almost derailed by anxiety

Creeper frontman Will Gould says he and guitarist Ian Miles helped each other through some tough times when the band were starting out.

The Southampton group struggled to make ends meet as they toured on a shoestring budget and, Gould says, anxiety threatened to derail their fledgling career. The singer says he might not have got through it without his friend’s help.

Their Callous Heart EP includes references to those times, he tells Metal Hammer in an exclusive interview.

Gould says: “Me and Ian have been through some really sticky situations in our lives, and we’ve grown to be really comfortable in terms of our own sensibilities.

“I’d been suffering a lot while on the road, with anxiety playing onstage, and some of those threads are on the record as well. Ian appreciated it because he was there with me dealing with it.”

This month the band released a video for their track The Honeymoon Suite.

